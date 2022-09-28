NATIONAL

Dar appears before court in wealth case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, who returned to the country two days ago, appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad after keeping away for five years in an assets beyond means case.

He was accompanied by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan and party MP Tariq Fazal Chaudhry as judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

During the proceeding, the judge questioned where he has been all this time? Dar replied he was out of the country for medical treatment and his passport had been canceled, therefore, he could not return.

The court remarked next hearing will be conducted on the warrant dismiss plea along with the NAB’s assets reference.

Afterwards, the court issued notice to the NAB and sought a detailed answer by October 7.

While speaking to the media outside the court, Dar said he did not have a passport for four years during Imran Khan’s time in power. The minister claimed that Khan had canceled his passport which seemed his priority. “He also put my name on the passport control list and later directed all embassies and high commissions to ensure that my passport is not issued to Dar,” he claimed.

Dar further claimed he was issued a passport two months ago after the coalition government came into power. He said that he had to plan his return.

“Case against me is fake, the actual case was that I had not filed tax returns from 1981 to 2001,” he said. “I never delayed filing tax returns even for 20 minutes in more than 40 years of my life,” he claimed.

He lambasted the PTI leaders questioning where the ministers of Khan used to make big claims during their regime that they would bring Ishaq Dar back to the country through Interpol within two months or three months.

“But, it could not happen because I had submitted all the tax return proofs there and it was a big slap to Imran Khan’s government that they sent me back. Interpol categorically said that they found nothing against Ishaq Dar.”

Without naming the channel name, Dar claimed that one media house broadcast false tax return propaganda against him which he challenged in a UK court. Consequently, the channel apologised in writing and paid Rs30 million as compensation, said, Dar.

Previous articleMinister says taking measures to prevent flood-borne infectious diseases
Next articleEngland’s Root keen to see ‘Bazball’ succeed abroad
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Chinese entrepreneurs encouraged to invest in SEZs

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (INP): Chinese entrepreneurs are being encouraged to invest in Pakistan's Special Economic Zones (SEZs), speakers said at Webinar. He said, "Pakistan has...
Read more
NATIONAL

COPHC set to bring 50 more Chinese firms to Gwadar Free Zone: Official

ISLAMABAD: The China Overseas Ports Holding Co. (COPHC) is all set to bring 50 more Chinese companies to Gwadar Free Zone in a year...
Read more
NATIONAL

JUI-F leads in Balochistan local government elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of local government elections held after a brief delay due to torrential rains...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal warns of consequences to Taliban isolation

WASHINGTON: The foreign minister wants the world to engage the Taliban, warning of dangerous consequences if Afghanistan's rulers are again isolated. In an interview with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister says taking measures to prevent flood-borne infectious diseases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been taking special measures to prevent flood-borne diseases after catastrophic floods affected over 33 million people in the country, Minister for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif felicitates Saudi crown prince on becoming prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a congratulatory message to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, who the king, Salman...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal warns of consequences to Taliban isolation

WASHINGTON: The foreign minister wants the world to engage the Taliban, warning of dangerous consequences if Afghanistan's rulers are again isolated. In an interview with...

England’s Root keen to see ‘Bazball’ succeed abroad

Dar appears before court in wealth case

Minister says taking measures to prevent flood-borne infectious diseases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.