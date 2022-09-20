Toba Tek Singh DC assumes charge

MULTAN: Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad has assumed charge as the deputy commissioner of Toba Tek Singh district, his office said.

After assuming the office, Arshad held an introductory meeting with the heads of various government departments. He said that no negligence will be tolerated in implementing government orders.

He asked the departments to prepare a comprehensive plan for the uplift of the district.

He also expressed his commitment to perform his responsibilities with dedication.

Arshad last served as Additional Commissioner (Coordination) of Rawalpindi.