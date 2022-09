The said tablet has become a sort of the national medicine of Pakistan that is consumed for every problem. The same medicine is available under other less known but equally effective brand names, but ‘Panadol’ is what is known to all and sundry. Its shortage in the market can easily be nullified if people opt for paracetamol, which is the generic name, rather than for any particular brand.

EMAN MUDASSAR TARAR

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA