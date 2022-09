Over the last few weeks, street crimes in Karachi have increased considerably. No one in the city is safe on the roads and even within the confines of their houses. The government seems to be indifferent, and has left the residents to fend for themselves.

Senior officers of the police and law-enforcement agencies should be held accountable for such unsatisfactory performance and utter neglect of duty.

DR SABEEH HAIDER

KARACHI