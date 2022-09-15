Sports

Elite cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies at age 66

By The Associated Press
Umpire Asad Rauf looks-on as rain falls during day four of the Second Test match at Hawkins Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Former elite cricket umpire Asad Rauf of Pakistan has died after a heart attack. He was 66.

Rauf officiated in 64 test matches, 139 one-day internationals and 28 T20 internationals before his umpiring career ended in 2013 after his name was linked to an Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal during an investigation by Mumbai police.

He was withdrawn from the Champions Trophy tournament and later dropped from the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) list of elite umpires, although the sport’s governing body insisted it had nothing to do with the police investigation.

Rauf always maintained his innocence and was ready to cooperate with the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned him for five years in 2016 and that meant he couldn’t officiate in the IPL.

Tahir Rauf told The Associated Press on Thursday that his brother had a heart attack late Wednesday in Lahore and died before he could get treatment at a hospital.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said he was “saddened” by Rauf’s death.

“Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him,” Raja posted on Twitter.

“Many sympathies with his family for their loss.”

Rauf also played 71 first-class matches as a middle-order batter, scoring 3,423 runs at an average of 28.76 that included three centuries and 22 half centuries.

Previous articleAuthorities scrambles to deliver aid as flood death toll rises
Next articleGill freed on bail after weeks of detention in sedition case
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Afghanistan ring changes for T20 World Cup

KABUL: Afghanistan's selectors dropped five players who featured in their failed Asia Cup campaign when naming a 15-man squad on Thursday for next month's...
Read more
Sports

England cricket team arrives for first Pakistan tour in 17 years

KARACHI: England's cricket team touched down in Karachi Thursday on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years -- a lengthy absence brought about...
Read more
Sports

Australia’s Haynes retires from international cricket

MELBOURNE: Australian women's vice-captain Rachael Haynes called time on international cricket Thursday after a decorated career spanning more than a decade. The 35-year-old became one...
Read more
Sports

England team to land in Karachi today for T20I series

KARACHI: Pakistan's international home season is about to start, with England playing seven T20Is from September 20 in Karachi and Lahore. According to details, the...
Read more
Sports

Inzamam backs Malik, Shan, Sharjeel for WC Squad

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has claimed that opportunities need to be provided to different players. The legendary batter named Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood, and...
Read more
Sports

England excited for a ‘different challenge’ in Pakistan

ENGLAND: Ben Stokes said on Monday it was "scary" to think of what England might achieve after rounding off a successful first-season as captain...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Death toll from floods nears 1,500: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's unprecedented floods, which have submerged huge swathes of the nation, have killed nearly 1,500 people, data showed on Thursday, as authorities looked...

Key highway reopened to speed aid to flood victims

Second anti-Taliban tribal leader killed in Swat in week

Gates Foundation donates $7.5mn for flood victims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.