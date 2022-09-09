Importance of STEM

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is an interdisciplinary methodology. By linking various independent disciplines, STEM helps students in solving problems by building up their analytical skills.

It is a well-established fact that with such a state-of-the-art approach, students are equipped with multidisciplinary approaches and feel motivated to tackle problems of even the most complex nature in their future endeavours.

In recent times, STEM education is considered unavoidable in modern systems to train inclusive workers that are among the primary requirements of the global village. To accomplish this, students need to be equipped with modern educational technology.

For instance, controlled access to electronic gadgets, such as computers and cellphones, during classes can broaden vision and improve comprehension. This is the age of information and to impose limits on thinking is, in fact, a criminal offence.

The information flows all around, and it is unjustified that provision of facilities, such as the internet, is avoided while we teach. The world, during the recent pandemic, witnessed the miracle of the internet that kept life moving.

STEM heavily relies on creativity. Consequently, the students are well prepared for tackling issues, such as preparing a model for a real world situation, or designing an experiment that may be physical, or a thought to explore a scenario by practical applications of the skills learnt. Introducing STEM into the curriculum promotes structured activities within the learning framework and highly benefits teamwork and effective communication that are essential in daily life.

STEM has already been integrated into the curriculum of studies in a number of advanced countries, including the United States, Australia and many countries in central and northern Europe. However, quite often, teachers face problems in STEM education.

In developing countries, STEM integration into the curriculum demands a lot of preliminary research and groundwork considering the local conditions and resources.

In countries like Pakistan, for instance, the knowhow concerning STEM is fairly limited. There is plenty of room to improve the effectiveness of STEM education. It is, therefore, essential that due resources should be dedicated to bringing about such changes.

In this regard, the first and foremost, along with the provision of infrastructure, is the training of resource persons. A proper understanding of STEM for teachers will definitely ensure their professional development and effectiveness, which in many ways are the missing elements in the prevailing educational system.

Support may also be sought from socio-scientific activists and other experts to promote a culture of STEM in institutions of learning at all levels.

DR INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI