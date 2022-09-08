NATIONAL

UNICEF help sought in reopening, upgrading of schools in flood-hit cities

By Staff Report
A man drops his children to a school in Islamabad on June 7, 2021, as the government reopened educational institutes after remaining closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has asked the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for help in re-opening schools in both old and new temporary locations in flood-devastated towns, as the agency’s executive board adopted a $900 million, four-year (2023 to 2027) country programme aimed at the uplift of the nation’s 80 million children.

Speaking at the board’s meeting, Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, also sought assistance in the prevention of water-borne and communicable diseases and immunisation of children, and ensuring food security by providing nutrition for children with the view to provide relief.

The envoy said the devastating flood was a manifestation of the country’s vulnerabilities to the impacts of climate change, pointing out that of the 33 million affected people, millions of children were in urgent need of health services, nutrition, shelter, water and sanitation as well as education.

“We hope that UNICEF together with the government will not only provide emergency supplies, but also contribute actively to the rehabilitation of millions of children,” he said.

Pakistan, he added, confronts challenges in providing the basic needs for development, including for its children, as the Covid-19 crisis, climate-induced disasters, including the recent epic floods, spiralling food and energy prices and security challenges have constrained its ability to respond to the goals of ensuring the nutritional, health, education and other needs of the children, particularly the most disadvantaged among them.

Akram also underscored the need for opening new schools, strengthening the infrastructure of existing schools and developing digital platforms for e-learning to ensure that around 20 million out-of-school are able to attend school.

In this regard, he said UNICEF should work with the government to meet the nutritional needs of children for their optimal growth and development.

Pakistan will also work with agencies to end all forms of violence against children so that they can live in safety and with dignity, Ambassador Akram said.

Noting that of the total $900 million allocated for the programme, only $190 million is earmarked through regular resources, while $725 million is to be secured from other resources, he hoped UNICEF will be able to secure the required funding to ensure the full implementation of the identified programme priorities.

Previous articleSindh battles to stop biggest lake overflowing after floods
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh battles to stop biggest lake overflowing after floods

KARACHI: Hundreds of villages across Pakistan are now underwater. More than 1,300 people have died as a result of the flooding, the majority of...
Read more
NATIONAL

US okays possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan: Pentagon

-- State Department says sale won't alter 'basic military balance' in region WASHINGTON: The US State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran reaffirms resolve to fight those who imposed imported govt on country

CHISHTIAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will fight those who imposed imported government on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Death toll rises to 1,343 as flood relief, rescue operation underway at brisk pace

DADU/QUETTA/SUKKUR: Floodwater torrent from Manchhar Lake on Wednesday inundated Indus Highway and submerging seven union councils while 18 people lost their lives and 17...
Read more
NATIONAL

Eight suspected drug peddlers killed in shootout

QUETTA: Eight suspected drug peddlers were killed and two others sustained injuries during a shootout with police at City Nala near Jinnah Road in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PA resolution condemns torture on Haleem Adil Sh in Sindh

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution, condemning "physical and mental torture" on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and leader of opposition in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Human development set back five years by Covid, other crises: UN...

NEW YORK: A United Nations report published Thursday argues that an unprecedented array of crises, chiefly among them Covid-19, has set human progress back...

Countries growing 70pc of world’s food face ‘extreme’ heat risk by 2045

Miandad to Naseem: Five Pakistan six-shooting heroes

Epaper_22-09-08 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.