Yet another judge recuses himself from hearing Maryam’s passport plea

LAHORE: A fourth division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) was dissolved Thursday after a judge recused himself from hearing a petition moved by Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), seeking the return of her passport to visit her father Nawaz Sharif in the United Kingdom.

The two-judge bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprised of Justice Anwaar ul-Haq Pannun, was dissolved after the latter recused himself, and sent the matter back to the chief justice.

This is the fourth time since April that the high court has declined to take up the petition.

Nawaz had surrendered her passport to the court when post-arrest bail was granted to her in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills graft case on November 4, 2019.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposes the return of the travel document to Nawaz, saying her brothers and other members of the family are already in London to look after Sharif who travelled to the British capital in 2019 on the pretext of medical treatment and has since refused to return.