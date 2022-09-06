NATIONAL

IHC bins petition seeking contempt probe against Fawad

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 02: Deputy Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) Chowdhury Fawad Hussain speaks in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office ahead of its verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan in a foreign funding case, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 02, 2022. The security in Islamabadâs âred zoneâ was put on high alert ahead of the ECPâs verdict. The Election Commission of Pakistan, in a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, for uttering remarks critical of the judiciary.

Justice Babar Sattar who took up the petition moved by Saleem Ullah declared it inadmissible.

During the hearing, the court ruled it could not initiate proceedings on political statements criticising judgments. The court pointed out that the case that was referred in the petition was already pending before a larger bench.

The petition stated that the PTI leader criticised the judiciary after former prime minister Imran Khan issued threats to junior judge Zeba Chaudhry.

A transcript of multiple statements of Chaudhry against the judiciary was attached along with the petition.

The petition stated that Chaudhry had made derogatory statements against Zeba and in his statement, the PTI leader said that Khan can’t be given punishment in a contempt of court case as he is a popular leader.

“Fawad said that penalisation of Khan is not possible as he is a popular leader. His statement is not against a judge only but the entire judiciary, including the chief justice of Pakistan,” he said, moving the court to take a contempt of court action against Fawad.

Staff Report

