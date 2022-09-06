IHC bins petition seeking contempt probe against Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, for uttering remarks critical of the judiciary.

Justice Babar Sattar who took up the petition moved by Saleem Ullah declared it inadmissible.

During the hearing, the court ruled it could not initiate proceedings on political statements criticising judgments. The court pointed out that the case that was referred in the petition was already pending before a larger bench.

The petition stated that the PTI leader criticised the judiciary after former prime minister Imran Khan issued threats to junior judge Zeba Chaudhry.

A transcript of multiple statements of Chaudhry against the judiciary was attached along with the petition.

The petition stated that Chaudhry had made derogatory statements against Zeba and in his statement, the PTI leader said that Khan can’t be given punishment in a contempt of court case as he is a popular leader.

“Fawad said that penalisation of Khan is not possible as he is a popular leader. His statement is not against a judge only but the entire judiciary, including the chief justice of Pakistan,” he said, moving the court to take a contempt of court action against Fawad.