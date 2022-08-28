NATIONAL

PM-convened APC devises plan for tacking flood calamity today

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an “All Parties Conference” (APC) over the ongoing flood disasters in the country, which will be held at the Prime Minister’s House on Monday (today). All political parties including PDM and all allies have been invited to participate in the conference.

The conference will discuss measures to tackle the calamity befallen on the people due to the monsoon burst and flooding across the country. It should be noted that the humanitarian situation in Pakistan has deteriorated further over the past two weeks as heavy rains continue to cause flooding, over 1000 have died due to rain and flood disasters in the four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, while millions have been displaced.

Furthermore, crops over millions of acres have been completely destroyed and many houses have become piles of rubble.

 

