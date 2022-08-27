NATIONAL

Son, grandson of former MPA shot dead in Sahiwal

By Staff Report

SAHIWAL: The son and grandson of former Punjab Assembly (MPA) member Ahmad Shah Khaga were shot dead during an ambush by rivals here on Saturday.

According a police spokesman, armed men, riding a motorbike, were laid in ambush for both the man and his son to come out of their home in Officers Colony in the remit of Farid Town Police. As soon as they stepped out of their home, the assailants started firing on them indiscriminately, resulting in the immediate death of Noorul Haq while his father, Asghar Shah, Khaga’s son, who was seriously injured in the incident, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to gunshot wounds.

The police spokesman said the assailants, however, managed to escape from the scene. The incident appeared to be the result of old enmity. He added that a case had been registered and hunt had been launched for arrest of the assailants.

 

Previous articleSenate panel puts off discussion on law to punish perpetrators of enforced disappearances
Staff Report

