KP completes 150 schools in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed more than 150 schools including primary and high schools in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber tribal districts to promote education in these areas.

Sources in KP education department officials told APP that these completed schools include schools affected by terrorism and militancy in the past in these districts.

To provide quality education to the tribals at their doorstep, state-of-the-art cadet colleges were established at Warsak and Mohmand where a maximum number of seats were reserved for tribal students.

Vocational centres for women were also established where girl students and women were given technical education, tailoring and embroidery work.

 

