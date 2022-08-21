Opinion

Lack of Economic Stability in Pakistan

By Editor's Mail
Pakistan needs political and economic stability. For this, everyone has to show understanding. The problems faced by the people are increasing day by day. The people are worried on multiple fronts, while the rulers are busy in their own propaganda.

Those who want to privatise state entities want to deprive the poor of their employment. Governments that have failed to fix the rot in such organisations can never even come close to fixing the problems that are being faced by the country. The existing economic system needs to be overhauled as the usury-based dispensation is the root cause of all problems.

The government should take action so that the people may get some relief.

IMRAN UL HAQ

LAHORE

