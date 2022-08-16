Top brass huddle discusses PTI strategy for by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday started consultations to devise a strategy for the by-election campaign in 9 constituencies of the National Assembly.

In this regard, a consultative meeting was held in Bani Gala under the chairmanship of PTI supremo Imran Khan while the party’s top leadership including Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhary participated in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said that the strategy of the election campaign for the by-elections in 9 constituencies was discussed in the meeting, and Babar Awan gave a briefing on the court proceedings related to the Shahbaz Gill case.

Turkish Ice Cream Trick?

PTI leader Faisal Javed spoke about viral video which suggests that he pulled off a “Turkish ice cream trick” with his party chief Imran Khan during their power show in Lahore.

Senator Faisal Javed, while speaking to a private TV, said he did not know about the “Turkish ice cream trick” suggestion at first. He said he saw it on YouTube and after their rally ended.

Faisal Javed said he was introducing Imran Khan in his trademark style but could not complete it. He said he had no idea his party’s chairman was standing behind him to take the microphone and start his address.

The senator said the party’s chairman would have slapped the person who did it instead of him but is a loving person. He added that he did not do it on purpose.

He said they talked about the “interesting” moment, adding he would tell the reaction of Imran Khan later.