NATIONAL

Top brass huddle discusses PTI strategy for by-polls

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday started consultations to devise a strategy for the by-election campaign in 9 constituencies of the National Assembly.

In this regard, a consultative meeting was held in Bani Gala under the chairmanship of PTI supremo Imran Khan while the party’s top leadership including Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhary participated in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said that the strategy of the election campaign for the by-elections in 9 constituencies was discussed in the meeting, and Babar Awan gave a briefing on the court proceedings related to the Shahbaz Gill case.

Turkish Ice Cream Trick?

PTI leader Faisal Javed spoke about viral video which suggests that he pulled off a “Turkish ice cream trick” with his party chief Imran Khan during their power show in Lahore.

Senator Faisal Javed, while speaking to a private TV, said he did not know about the “Turkish ice cream trick” suggestion at first. He said he saw it on YouTube and after their rally ended.

Faisal Javed said he was introducing Imran Khan in his trademark style but could not complete it. He said he had no idea his party’s chairman was standing behind him to take the microphone and start his address.

The senator said the party’s chairman would have slapped the person who did it instead of him but is a loving person. He added that he did not do it on purpose.

He said they talked about the “interesting” moment, adding he would tell the reaction of Imran Khan later.

 

Previous articleDiehard ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists to be sanctioned: mainland
Next articlePakistan to play ‘positive role’ to eliminate differences between China, US: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI to hold ‘freedom of speech’ seminar in Islamabad on Aug 18

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold a 'Freedom of Speech' seminar as part of their two-day plan to raise their voice against the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Female student abducted, ‘sexually harassed, filmed’ for refusing marriage proposal

A female student was allegedly abducted, sexually harassed and filmed by men after she refused a marriage proposal in Faisalabad. Police said that a female...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rawalpindi’s dengue cases reach 94

The total tally of dengue cases in Rawalpindi had reached 94 cases, with the arrival of eight more patients during the last 24 hours. District...
Read more
NATIONAL

PAF continues relief operation in flood-hit Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force came to the succor of flood affected families of Qila...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to play ‘positive role’ to eliminate differences between China, US: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered Pakistan's services as a mediator to bring together US and China as it did decades ago. The prime minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rain-wind-thundershower expected in various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours. Heavy falls are...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China’s political party system thrives over past decade

BEIJING: China's system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China (CPC) has grown with the times, demonstrating distinctive...

Pakistan to play ‘positive role’ to eliminate differences between China, US: PM

Top brass huddle discusses PTI strategy for by-polls

Diehard ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists to be sanctioned: mainland

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.