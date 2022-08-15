Opinion

Criminal mafia

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Dadu District is famous for its political and social activism. Like the rest of Sindh and the whole of Pakistan this social and political activism has gradually waned and replaced with opportunism and greed. The marginalized people’s rights were protected by politically conscious and socially active political workers and pressure groups from the powerful nexus of feudal and officialdom. But since the 1990s power politics first inflicted central leadership of the political parties and it trickled down to local leaders and workers. With rare exceptions, everybody wanted position, power and wealth.

The public suffered and this suffering is intensifying with the passage of time. In this milieu different corrupt and criminal mafias emerged and they have become movers and shakers of the system. These mafias have strong political links and they fiercely resist any public servant’s action to perform his/her duty honestly.

- Advertisement -

Transfer of government officers is common and considered normal practice all around the world including in Sindh and Pakistan. But the frequency of transfers is speedier in Dadu District. A category of public servants is those who resist all temptations and pressure and work according to the rules of the game. They take on the mafia and make their lives difficult. These kinds of officers become popular among the public but when the same officers are punished for their public service and honesty the poor working class is unable to protect them from the wrath of the powerful status quo as working people have no organized setup or time to stand up in support of such kind officers.

According to social media postings, the recent casualty is an upright officer SSP Irfan Samoon. Within months of his posting, Irfan Samoo brought normalcy and restored public confidence in the law.

Perhaps the reason behind his purported transfer might be the criminal mafia and different kinds of criminal gangs who have found their nefarious activities completely hampered. Thus it is strongly speculated that those powerful political masters of the criminal mafia might be behind reported transfer of SSP Irfan Samoon. What is missing is the absence of active and responsible citizens who in the past used to come out with public to strongly protest against the possible transfer of public-friendly officers.

GULSHER PANHWER

JOHI

Previous articleAugust, the month of freedom
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

August, the month of freedom

August is one of the happiest months for us as our beloved country was born on the 14th of this month. We celebrate independence...
Read more
Editorials

Wailing over suppression of media freedom

Hardly four months in opposition and former PM Imran Khan is moaning that there can be no real independence without free media. The realisation...
Read more
Editorials

Kabul’s fall

Roughly a year ago, when Kabul fell to the Taliban, there was a rather perplexing sense of jubilation in Pakistan. This sense of euphoria...
Read more
Comment

The glare from the socks

CITY NOTES The arrest of Dr Shahbaz Gill came before Ashura. It was perhaps inevitable, not because he was inciting hatred against either of the...
Read more
Comment

Chile’s new draft constitution

Next month Chile will hold referendum on a new draft constitution, as pointed out by a July 5 Associated Press (AP) News published article...
Read more
Comment

Untapped land of opportunities

It was indeed a pleasure meeting an accomplished Pakistani settled in Japan for the last 26 years. He brought forth emerging dimensions of Japanese...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Alvi upholds FTO’s orders on income tax for low-paid employees

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, while rejecting 81 appeals filed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has upheld the orders of Federal Tax...

Navigating through economic crisis immediate priority: PM Shehbaz

SBP Independence Day sports events held at different venues

‘3-day Badminton Championship’ inaugurated in collaboration with SBA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.