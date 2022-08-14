NATIONAL

National flag hoisted at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat

By Staff Report

QUETTA: On the occasion of August 14, 75 Independence Day of Pakistan, a magnificent and flag-hoisting ceremony was organized at Quaid-e-Azam’s Residency in Ziarat.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer hoisted national flag as the chief guest of the ceremony.

Frontier Corps Colonel Kashif, Divisional Director Akhtar Khetran, Major Naveed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Samiullah Kakar, District Police Officer Shoaib Masood, Assistant Commissioner Ali Ahmed, DO Bakhtiar Kakar, DO Female Farzana, Sardar Qasim Khan Sarangzai, Saadullah Dotani, Malik Muhammad Ghous Panizai participated in  the ceremony of Independence Day.

Students of the school presented songs, tableaus, and speeches regarding importance of Independence Day of Pakistan at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer said that today was the day of renewal of pledge for unity.  He said that we were a lucky nation that we were breathing in a free country. He said the nation of Pakistan was a unique nation in the world.

“If this nation is united, no nation in the world can defeat it,” he said.

He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal had a dream to build this country which Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it a reality.

“Today we should also pledge to develop Pakistan. Therefore, work together day and night and make Pakistan an invincible country,”he said.

Speaking at the program, Divisional Director Akhtar Khetran said that Pakistan was a bouquet of different nations. At the end of the program, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer also distributed prizes among the position holders.

Staff Report

