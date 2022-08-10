NATIONAL

Development schemes approved

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes for various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3,299 million.

These schemes were approved in the second meeting of the body in the current fiscal year, presided over by Planning and Development Board chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved schemes included the construction of Mohra Shera Dam Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs1,128 million, and the provision of PET scan and cyclotron machines at Nishtar Hospital in Multan at the cost of Rs2,170 million.

P&D secretary Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, members of the Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Staff Report

