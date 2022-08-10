Punjab govt moves to avenge crackdown on PTI march

LAHORE: Following the arrest of Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff to former prime minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government ordered the immediate arrest of those from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition involved in the May 25 crackdown on the leaders and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

It may be recalled that after the no-confidence motion against Khan was successful, the former prime minister held successive public rallies across the country and announced a long march on May 25. However, before the long march could begin, then-government of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz arrested dozens of workers and leaders of PTI in midnight raids.

At that time, Khan ended the march after reaching Islamabad, accusing the federal government of violence against its workers and planning a bloodbath.

The party’s leadership said that Shahbaz, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan and his counterpart in Punjab Ataullah Tarar were involved in the violence.

In the latest development, after the arrest of Gill, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered the arrest of those involved in the crackdown.

On the other hand, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar said action will be taken if May 25 violence was found to be carried out on the orders of political leadership or the police.

He also hoped he will receive the report on the crackdown “in a day or two”.

Dogar also alleged the federal government of trying to drag the country toward civil war.