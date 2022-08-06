World

Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel: state media

By Reuters
Local journalists look at a model of Tienkung III (Sky Bow III) missile (front) and a Hsiungfeng III missile (back) at The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology in Lungtan district of Taoyuan city on December 2, 2014. The most advanced home-produced surface-to-air missiles can help defend Taiwan's airspace against Chinese attacks for up to 20 years, the arms project developer said. AFP PHOTO / SAM YEH (Photo credit should read SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

TAIPEI: The deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, according to the official Central News Agency.

Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan on Saturday morning, CNA reported.

It said authorities were looking into the cause of death.

Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said, adding that he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects.

The military-owned body is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as the island boosts its combat power amid what it sees as China’s growing military threat.

Reuters

