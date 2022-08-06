NATIONAL

OIC statement on IIOJK unnerves India

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s statement, calling for reversal of all illegal and unilateral measures taken in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on or after 5 August 2019 has unnerved India.

In the statement, the OIC General Secretariat issued in Jeddah said the August 5 marked the third anniversary of illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK, which were “followed by additional unlawful measures including illegal demographic changes”. “Such illegal actions can neither alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor prejudice the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” it said.

The OIC called for respecting the fundamental freedoms and human rights of the Kashmiri people and for the “reversal of all illegal and unilateral measures taken on or after 5 August 2019”.

The OIC General Secretariat also urged the world community to take steps for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Responding to the statement, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi dismissed the OIC call for rolling back the changes made to the status of the occupied territory repeating the old mantra that IIOJK

Staff Report

