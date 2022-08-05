Opinion

Why plastic bags should be banned

By Editor's Mail
28
0

Plastic bags remain one of the biggest environmental hazards because they are difficult and expensive to recycle. Yet, they are part of our lives despite several bans having been imposed on their usage over the years.

Most plastic bags end up at landfill sites where they may take hundreds of years to photodegrade. During that time, they turn into toxic particles that contaminate the soil and groundwater. More worryingly, these particles enter the food chain when animals, like cows and buffaloes, ingest them. These plastic bags cannot and should not be burned because that pollutes the environment.

- Advertisement -

Scientists have also discovered that plastic bags cause many deadly diseases, such as cancer, immune system disorders and asthma. The authorities concerned should conduct surveys to ascertain the damage caused by plastic bags to human beings, animals and the environment.

They should get all stakeholders on board and raise public awareness about the adverse effects of using these bags. The government must make a concerted effort to replace plastic bags with environment-friendly material, like paper and jute bags.

MARYAM SAJID

RAWALPINDI

Previous articleOne terrorist killed, Sepoy martyred in North Waziristan
Next articleArmy chief lauds engineers’ outstanding performance in war on terror
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Conformity vs Creativity

American linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky meticulously portrayed today’s schooling system — especially in developing Asian countries, particularly Pakistan — when he said that...
Read more
Letters

Thermal energy

The non-functional Sukkur thermal power station is located at the right bank of Indus River between Sukkur and Rohri. The power station was shut...
Read more
Letters

BRC

The provincial government established some prestigious educational institutions called the Balochistan Residential Colleges (BRCs) in Loralai, Khuzdar, Turbat, Zhob and Uthal. This was done...
Read more
Comment

The morning after

AT PENPOINT Is the worst over? What was apparently to be Imran Khan’s worst moment was seemingly over, as the foreign funding cse, or the...
Read more
Comment

Where does Balochistan stand now?

For around two weeks until now, families of Baloch missing persons have been protesting outside the Governor’s house in the red zone asking for...
Read more
Comment

Judicial intercession and political maturity 

The Pakistan Democratic Movement boycotted proceedings of the bench of the Supreme Court. The bench was deciding the constitutional validity and status of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Army chief lauds engineers’ outstanding performance in war on terror

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Military College of Engineering (MCE) in Risalpur and appreciated engineers’ contributions during counter-terrorism...

Why plastic bags should be banned

One terrorist killed, Sepoy martyred in North Waziristan

Conformity vs Creativity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.