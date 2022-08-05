One terrorist killed, Sepoy martyred in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, one terrorist was killed, says a handout issued by the ISPR.

Per the handout, the troops executed a successful operation during which weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Ansar Ali (age 30 years, resident of Narowal), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in every nook and corner of the country. Sacrifices of our brave soldiers will bring long term peace in the country.