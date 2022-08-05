NATIONAL

One terrorist killed, Sepoy martyred in North Waziristan

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, one terrorist was killed, says a handout issued by the ISPR.

Per the handout, the troops executed a successful operation during which weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Ansar Ali (age 30 years, resident of Narowal), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in every nook and corner of the country. Sacrifices of our brave soldiers will bring long term peace in the country.

Previous articleConformity vs Creativity
Next articleWhy plastic bags should be banned
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP impeding real freedom thru strong democracy: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday declared that following its failure to control “people of Pakistan” “the imported ruling...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army chief lauds engineers’ outstanding performance in war on terror

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Military College of Engineering (MCE) in Risalpur and appreciated engineers’ contributions during counter-terrorism...
Read more
NATIONAL

21-member Punjab cabinet likely to take oath today

LAHORE: The oath-taking ceremony of 21-member Punjab cabinet is likely to be held here on Friday (today) as the CM’s House has contacted Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-Q EC backs Ch Shujaat as party leader

ISLAMABAD: the Pakistan Muslim League's (PML-Q) executive council has expressed its confidence in party leader Chaudhry Shujaat and decided to issue a show cause...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA, SBP, other agencies to probe matter of illegal accounts of PTI: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that federal investigation agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and other agencies to probe...
Read more
NATIONAL

US donates 36 vehicles to KP for pandemic monitoring, management

ISLAMABAD: The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Thursday presented 36 vehicles to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Army chief lauds engineers’ outstanding performance in war on terror

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Military College of Engineering (MCE) in Risalpur and appreciated engineers’ contributions during counter-terrorism...

Why plastic bags should be banned

One terrorist killed, Sepoy martyred in North Waziristan

Conformity vs Creativity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.