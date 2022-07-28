Hall of Famers in push for baseball in cricket-mad region

“I’m very grateful to be a part of the UIBL’s exciting mission to inspire two billion new fans to fall in love with baseball,” Rivera said. “We believe there is an amazing opportunity to educate, inspire and entertain those cricket fans, and open their hearts to an exciting and culturally-relevant form of baseball.”

The Cincinnati-born Larkin was a career-long Reds player in his hometown. He won an MVP award, a World Series title, was selected to 12 All-Star teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Larkin said teaching prospective baseball talent the basics was a strong part of the new league’s mission.

“We truly believe that player development has to start at the grassroots level,” Larkin said. “I’ve spent the last 20 years of my life focused on helping young people learn the fundamentals of our great game, as well as the fundamentals of great leadership. That’s the beauty of baseball — when you teach it the right way with the right conviction, you can help young people succeed on and off the field.”

The new league said that while baseball’s fan base has an average age of 57 years old, cricket fans are among the world’s youngest sports fans, with an average age of 34. Nowhere is cricket more popular than in Pakistan and India.

The UIBL said it has plans to “innovate and evolve” baseball “to help capture and engage this younger, more diverse demographic.”

Without going into specific details, it also said the League will “introduce rule changes, create original game-play concepts, and bring to life a more immersive viewing experience for fans at the stadium and home.”

The inaugural showcase tournament to be played solely in Dubai next February will include four franchises representing different parts of the world. The League said franchises, managers, coaches and rosters will be announced at a later date.

Baseball will have to compete for attention with a new franchise T20 cricket league launching around the same time in the UAE, based on the model of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

Star cricketers from around the world are likely to join the six-team International League T20. The league has links to India, where cricket’s shortest and most exciting format took off in 2008 when the IPL was formed. The IPL’s five-year broadcasting rights are now worth more than $6 billion.