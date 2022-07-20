Opinion

Stop point scoring

Care for the common man

By Editorial
One had hoped that with the PTI securing a spectacular victory in Punjab its chief, Imran Khan, would congratulate the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding peaceful and fair and free bye-polls. One had also expected that he would show readiness to hold talks with his political opponents on the dire issues facing the county. What happened is the opposite. Mr Khan branded the Chief Election Commissioner irresponsible and incompetent despite the fact that the CEC had managed to maintain peace in a highly charged election and there were no significant reports of violations of the code of conduct like stamping of ballot papers at secret places or snatching of ballot paper bags or entry of the ruling party lawmakers inside voting booths.

Sensing that public opinion is in his favour in Punjab Mr Khan is keen to have snap elections. The decision about the timing of the elections is however to be taken by the government. While the dominant view in the ruling alliance does not support snap polls, there are voices in the PML(N) that favour them. Showing readiness to hold talks with the ruling alliance could have resolved the issue through give-and- take. But in case Mr Khan tries to force the decision of his liking on the government, this would cause further bitterness and increase polarization.

Mr Khan’s confrontationist policy has added to the state of uncertainty prevailing in the country. This has had the most damaging impact on the economy. When economic decisions are taken to gain political victories, the economy suffers. Mr Khan’s cut of petrol and diesel prices as well as of the power tariff forced the succeeding government to accept the IMF’s harsh conditionalities. The rupee has consequently fallen to a historic low, power shortages are on the increase as Pakistan cannot buy costly gas. The shortages are negatively impacting industrial and agricultural production. Fitch has downgraded Pakistan’s rating from stable to negative while Moody’s has wondered whether the government could afford to keep raising petroleum taxes and electricity tariffs in the run-up to the 2023 general elections. Instead of continuing their wrangling, political parties should care for the common man and enter into talks to resolve the political and economic issues.

