NATIONAL

Supreme Court asks govt to explain amendments in accountability laws

By Staff Report
Rangers patrolalong a street past Pakistan's Supreme Court in Islamabad on April 5, 2022, as the supreme court adjourned without ruling on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly and call fresh elections. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the government over a petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking to declare recent amendments to laws governing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as unconstitutional.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, while conducted the hearing on the petition, recalled that Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the new amendments are as per the rulings of the apex court.

However, the counsel for PTI rejected the notion and said the changes were made in a hurry and are against the ruling of the court.

At this, the judge remarked his court can nullify laws that are enacted to benefit certain individuals but stressed that hurdles should not be created in the functioning of the government as civil servants are hesitant to make decisions out of fear of NAB.

The court said anyone who commits corruption should be severally dealt with but an administrative decision taken by him should not also be set aside.

SC adjourned the hearing till July 29 and sought a reply from the government on the petition.

The government passed the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the National Assembly and the Senate in May. President Arif Alvi rejected the bill and urged further consideration, prompting the government to pass it anew in a joint sitting of Parliament.

The president returned this bill unsigned, saying his “conscience” did not permit him to approve it. Following which, the government convened a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate, which approved them.

Alvi again refused to sign them, terming them “regressive”, and sent them back. But procedurally, 10 days after a joint sitting passes a bill, it is considered law even if the president refuses assent.

Late last month, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan approached the Supreme Court to challenge the amendments, contending that they will “virtually eliminate any white-collar crime committed by a public office holder”.

Responding to the PTI’s criticism, the government has maintained that it can justify all changes to the law, adding that it is merely trying to ensure NAB can no longer be used for political victimisation.

Previous articleWon’t allow Imran to ‘blackmail’ institutions: Sana
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Won’t allow Imran to ‘blackmail’ institutions: Sana

LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan was trying to put pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by making claims of vote fraud...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi says his son isn’t a contender for Punjab CM post

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice chair Shah Mehmood Qureshi dismissed as speculation the rumour about his son Zain Hussain Qureshi’s intention to run for...
Read more
NATIONAL

ATC extends bail of PTI leadership in long march-linked cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership until July 26 in a case registered against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supply chain efficiency, technology generate favourable business environment in China: economist

ISLAMABAD: Supply chain efficiency and technology, along with a dynamic zero-Covid policy, enabled China to generate a favourable business environment in its industrial sector,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Search for boat tragedy victim resumes at dawn

MULTAN: The rescue operation after a passenger boat carrying nearly 100 members of a wedding party capsized in the fast-flowing Indus river near Rahim...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif asks ECP to announce ‘long-delayed’ verdict in PTI funding case

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) swept by-elections in Punjab, and is likely to form the new government there on July 22, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Supply chain efficiency, technology generate favourable business environment in China: economist

ISLAMABAD: Supply chain efficiency and technology, along with a dynamic zero-Covid policy, enabled China to generate a favourable business environment in its industrial sector,...

Search for boat tragedy victim resumes at dawn

Sharif asks ECP to announce ‘long-delayed’ verdict in PTI funding case

Covid-19 daily report: 459 new cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.