Deer Hunting

Despite a ban on hunting birds and deer in Tharparkar, the Sindh Wildlife Department has failed to stop the hunters. A few days ago, eight deer of rare species were brutally hunted down in Tharparkar. The locals love these creatures like their own children. They protested against the illegal hunting and the negligence of the relevant authorities. It is hoped that the department would wake up and take measures to stop the practice.

Recently, the people of Thar gave a befitting burial to the eight Chonkara deer killed by heartless hunters in Tharparkar.All burial rites were carried out and a prayer leader led a large number of Hindus and Muslims in prayer standing around the eight graves of the innocent animals as if their own family members were to be buried rather than this innocent creature. This is perhaps the first example in human history that the people of Thar have buried the animals with attendance of both Hindus and Muslims. Tharparkar District in eastern part of Sindh province of Pakistan is unique territory in many aspects where humans have strong emotional attachment with natural environment and both wild animals and humans live in complete harmony. The peacock flocks wander in the houses of the Tharis and perch on Choonara (Cone shaped thatched huts in Thar). Deer strut in the premise of the Thari Homes and women suckle the young deer along with their own babies. Residents of Thar defy death and stand and resist the powerful local and outsider hunters who hunt to trap and kill these beautiful wild animals.

- Advertisement -

People of Thar are lovers of nature to their core. They have formed action groups who resist chopping of Gugraal and other species of threatened flora in Thar. They resist the timber mafia’s tree felling spree by embracing and clinging to the trees and thus have saved and protect the natural environment from irreparable damage.

FAROOQUE AHMED SARGANI

KARACHI