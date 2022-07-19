To speed up sustainable development, countries are now designing and building environmentally friendly infrastructure. It is also known as green or ecological architecture and focuses on minimising energy consumption, using clean technologies, and more. The basic idea underlying ecological infrastructure is selecting optimal materials according to energy needs. To control the energy consumption of buildings, it is crucial to install effective thermal insulation and consider the buildings’ exposure to the sun. Site location is important to ensure natural ventilation and the use of alternative energy resources i.e., solar or wind to lessen external energy input.

Instead of using imported materials, local materials should be used as they are a sustainable option. Also, reusable materials should be used so that they can be recycled after the building is demolished. For instance, earth blocks can be made on-site through the soil from the foundation. Green spaces and waste management should be created as they can improve living conditions and support the environment. Rainwater should be collected for later use to water plants or compost organic matter. The use of natural herbal mixtures for protection against termites also helps avoid environmental pollution by reducing the emission of toxic vapours.

Sustainable construction practices and technologies can help ensure environmental efficacy and reduce the burden that construction imposes on nature. The Pakistani government should transition towards sustainable infrastructure by refurbishing existing infrastructure. Real estate developers should be encouraged to adopt sustainable practices to develop ecological infrastructure. We need to reform infrastructure to reduce the impact of upcoming environmental challenges and leave a sustainable system behind for future generations.

DR INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI