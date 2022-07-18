Hardik proud to fill Bumrah’s shoes as India win England series

LONDON: Hardik Pandya was glad to help fill the “very big shoes” of Jasprit Bumrah after starring with both bat and ball during India’s series-clinching win over England.

Back spasms meant strike bowler Bumrah was ruled out of Sunday’s third and deciding one-day international at Old Trafford.

But after replacement Mohammed Siraj rocked England with a double-wicket maiden in his first over, medium-pacer Hardik took an ODI best 4-24 as the hosts were dismissed for 259.

Hardik, 28, followed up with a fine 71 and shared a decisive partnership of 133 in 19 overs with Rishabh Pant after India had collapsed to 72-4 in the face of another fine new-ball spell by Reece Topley.

Victory, completed with more than seven overs to spare, gave India a 2-1 series success after they won the preceding Twenty20 campaign against 50-over world champions England by the same scoreline.

“It’s always special to contribute in all departments,” player of the series Hardik told reporters.

While Hardik’s excellent 55-ball innings, which included 10 fours, ended with India just shy of victory, Pant saw them home thanks to a superb 125 not out — the wicketkeeper’s maiden ODI hundred.

“You always aspire to play like this when your team is in trouble,” said 24-year-old left-hander Pant, who already has five Test centuries to his credit.

‘Fearless Rishabh’

Hardik added: “We all know what kind of talent he (Pant) has. When it comes out, it’s very pleasing to the eye — your heartbeat also goes up but at the same time you are in awe of the kind of shots he plays.”