Importance of cycling

By Editor's Mail
In developed countries, cycling is a lifestyle choice that has implications beyond one’s own physical wellbeing. Denmark, for example, has 12,000 cycling tracks and people prefer to cycle their way to work or leisure. Driving, in fact, is not that common in the cities.

However, in Pakistan only those who cannot afford cars commute on bicycles. This is unfortunate because cycling as a mode of transport is an extremely useful way of reducing the global carbon footprint since it consumes zero fuel.

With inflation touching the sky, together with the country having one of the highest numbers of cardiac and diabetic patients, incorporating cycling into our lives can kill two birds with one stone.

For this, the authorities and civil society activists should step forward and organise more cycling events in all major cities. In Islamabad, this is happening in the form of Cycling Sunday in which families participate enthusiastically.

In other cities as well, the relevant authorities should make a start by constructing dedicated cycling tracks on all prominent roads and by declaring some of the roads as exclusive cycling zones.

Meanwhile, bicycle manufacturing companies should also work to import the latest materials and machines to manufacture good quality but lightweight bicycles. However, they need to keep them cost-effective as well so that cycling may get a quick promotion in the country.

MUHAMMAD TARIQ

MULTAN

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

