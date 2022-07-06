Sports

Missing mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali traced

By Web Desk

SAKARDU: Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif’s father Salman Kashif on Wednesday said that his son and Fazal Ali, who had gone missing while descending the summit of Nanga Parbat, have been traced.

The mountaineer duo had separately summited the Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world, on Tuesday. Shehroze claimed the title of the world’s youngest mountaineer to scale the Nanga Parbat.

The mountain is considered the most lethal and toughest.

Salman said that Shehroze had been seen moving towards the third camp from the fourth camp.

“Both Shehroze and Fazal are moving towards camp three,” Salman said.

He, however, complained that “no one” helped his son and Fazal and both of the mountaineers are returning on their own.

Earlier, Salman had said that contact had been lost with his son on his return from Nanga Parbat.

In an emotional video message, Shehroze’s father appealed to the government to launch a search operation to trace the mountaineer.

“He [Shehroze] is only 20-years-old. He has made big achievements and brought a good name to Pakistan,” Shehroze’s father said in a shaky voice.

“Is this the payback in this country?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Iqbal Hussain had earlier confirmed lost of contact with the two mountaineers.

The official had said that the mountaineer duo went missing between camps 3 and 4, located on an altitude of 7,000-8,000 metres while descending the summit. He said that the GB government launched a rescue operation shortly after, while other ground rescue teams were also alerted.

He had said that helicopters would be deployed if the weather permitted.

Sharif Sadpara goes missing from Broad Peak

Meanwhile, another Pakistani mountaineer, Sharif Sadpara, went missing after falling off a “very high altitude”, other climbers accompanying him on the summit of Broad Peak said.

Dilawar Sadpara, who was with Sharif on the quest, said that the missing mountaineer lost balance due to a strong gust of wind after they summited the Broad Peak.

He said that Sharif fell on the side in China’s territory. The mountaineer said that finding Sharif through ground is impossible, therefore a search operation should be launched through a helicopter.

Sources said that Sharif, Dilawar and Imtiaz Sadpara were on a mission to summit Broad Peak and K2.

Previous articleShikhar Dhawan to lead India in West Indies ODIs as Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in West Indies ODIs as Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

India have named a young 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the side, with...
Read more
Sports

Shan Masood wins PCA player of the month award, again

The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) has once again picked Shan Masood as PCA player of the month for his mesmerizing form in the English...
Read more
Sports

LPL 2022: Nine Pakistani cricketers picked, Imad among most expensive picks

The players' draft for the 2022 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was held on Tuesday. Various franchises picked nine cricketers from Pakistan. Galle...
Read more
Sports

Afridi to feature in second season of KPL despite injury

Pakistan cricket superstar Shahid Afridi has joined the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchise Jammu Janbaz for the second edition of the tournament, which is...
Read more
Sports

Qasim Akram set to play CPL 2022 for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Pakistan's emerging all-rounder Qasim Akram will represent St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, which gets underway...
Read more
Sports

Malik available for Pakistan selection despite being named Junior League mentor

ISLAMABAD: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, despite being the mentor of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), is also available for the selection of the Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

New US study helps de-mystify Covid brain fog

WASHINGTON: A small new study published Tuesday by scientists at the US National Institutes of Health suggests that the immune response triggered by coronavirus...

Ex Pindi commissioner, others indicted in Ring Road scam

US urged to change perception on China

Boris on the brink as dozens of more ministers resign

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.