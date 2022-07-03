NATIONAL

ECP appoints 525 RAs to dispose of objections on electoral rolls by July 9

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed 525 officials as Revising Authorities (RAs) to dispose of claims and objections of the citizens on draft electoral rolls by July 9.

The RAs have been tasked to complete the verification of the entries and proposed corrections in the voters lists and removing allegations filed by individual voters as well as the political parties before Eid-ul-Azha, an ECP official told APP.                                        

The data entry of the verified voters would be started from July 15 and likely to be culminated by July 25. While final electoral rolls for General elections would be published on August 25, 2022.

The ECP had displayed the voters’ lists from May 21 to June 30 at 20,159 display centres at prominent places including schools, colleges of the division and offices of registration officers, assistant registration officers and display centres at circle level. Out of total 20,159 display centres, 12,037 had been established in Punjab, 3,609 in Sindh, 3,040 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,473 in Balochistan for the publication of preliminary electoral rolls for the general election.

The basic aim of displaying these lists was to provide an opportunity to people to get theirs and their family’s votes registered in their respective areas in case they were not enlisted in preliminary list.

APP

