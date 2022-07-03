Red notice to be issued to bring back Farah Gogi: Tarar

LAHORE: PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar on Sunday announced that “red warrants” — an Interpol red notice — would be pursued to bring back Farhat Shahzadi, alias Farah Gogi, what he called a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

A red notice is an international request sent to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

Just two days ago, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment booked Farah and her mother and arrested two others in a case concerning the allegedly illegal allotment of two industrial plots, measuring 10 acres, to a company owned by her.

The plots were allotted on a subsidised rate offered by the government that was Rs83 million but their market value was about Rs600 million.

Reportedly, Farah left the country following Imran’s ouster from power amid serious allegations of corruption levelled against her by the opposition.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan, Tarar also took aim at the former premier’s wife and played an audio clip featuring an alleged conversation between Bushra Bibi and PTI’s social media head Arsalan Khalid, in which the former issues instructions to the latter on labelling political opponents as “traitors”.

Malik Ahmed Khan said that Pakistan has no threat of any foreign conspiracy but Imran Khan’s internal conspiracy.

While lashing out at the PTI Chairman said that Imran Khan started hurling insults against the institutions after his government was ousted. The PTI Chairman claimed of a foreign conspiracy against his regime.

Carrying on with the criticism he posed questions saying that if there was a letter as claimed by Imran Khan then why didn’t he summoned the country’s ambassador and why didn’t Imran Khan wrote a response to this country?

He explained that the PTI Chairman presents himself as an honest and true person but the reality is that Imran Khan keeps inventing new lies.

“Imran Khan considers himself a pioneer of truth and other political parties as ignorant,” he added.

Mailk Ahmed Khan said the PTI chairman hatched an internal conspiracy by faking a foreign conspiracy. He further accused the former Prime Minister of corruption.

Talking about the Toshakhana case he added that Imran Khan sold the gifts from Toshakhana. There is no better name for the PTI Chairman than ‘Tosha Khan’, he mocked.

According to Malik Ahmed Khan, the previous PTI government did nothing but corruption, they have been stealing from people in the name of public service. PTI has always violated the constitution.

“We don’t object to Imran Khan’s politics as long as it’s within the constitutional limits,” he said.