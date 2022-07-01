Opinion

Pak-China relations

Need to remove genuine grievances

By Editorial
16
0

China’s Polit Bureau member Yang Jiechi visited Islamabad and held separate meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa. Earlier this year former PM Imran Khan made a four day visit to Beijing where he also met President Xi. In May BBZ visited Beijing to hold meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Earlier this month a senior tri-service military delegation led by COAS Bajwa met Chinese military and govt officials in Beijing The high level interaction underlines the closeness of Pak-China ties.

China has helped Pakistan maintain political and economic stability.  In March this year China rolled over $4.2b debt providing a major financial relief to Pakistan. Earlier this month China deposited $2.3 billion to boost State Bank of Pakistan reserves while this also helped to enhance rupee’s parity against US dollar.

- Advertisement -

Pak-China friendly relations have helped contain adventurist tendencies in South Asia. While recognizing the importance of the Kashmir dispute China has all along encouraged both sides to resolve the issue through peaceful means.

China has however reservations over three issues with Pakistan i.e., failure to put an end to terrorist attacks on Chinese working on projects in Pakistan, failure to fulfil commitments with Chinese investors and slow implementation of CPEC.

In July last year, nine Chinese nationals were killed in terrorist attack in Dasu. In April this year, three Chinese teachers died in a suicide attack in Karachi. The attacks caused serious concern and indignation in China. China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang repeated his government’s demand for punishment for those involved in the attack and for enhancement of security for Chinese institutions and citizens in Pakistan.

Last year a number of Chinese companies said they were not interested in making further investment in Pakistan. They cited inappropriate treatment, especially in payment to companies that had invested in the power sector. In Decembr2021, Rs230b worth of payments to Chinese power plants were still pending. There is need on the part of the govt to resolve the long standing complaints.

The implementation of the CPEC plan has been delayed and neglected. Gwadar city has still no proper   power and potable water facility. Last year in September a Senate panel expressed concern over the slow pace of development on the CPEC. Unless grievances over the three issues are removed, the Chinese side will  have  a genuine cause to complain.

Previous articleStrictly for the birds
Next articleUrbanisation
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Armed neutrality

AT PENPOINT An armed neutrality implies being neutral, but armed against all comers, not as an expression of pacifism. In Pakistan, however, it has been...
Read more
Comment

Alarming situation for Sindh

The Indus river known for its massive water flow has now made people worried. Continuous shortage in the Indus river has caused an alarming...
Read more
Comment

Why suicide is rising in Ghizer and Overall in Baltistan?

Suicide is a social construct that is caused due to deviation from norms that are in a disapproved direction and exceed the tolerance limits...
Read more
Letters

Woes of salaried class amidst rising inflation

Inflation has gripped the country rather tightly and doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Prices have gone through the roof particularly in...
Read more
Letters

Society and economic development

Social attitudes and economic development go hand in hand. Pakistan’s politics is in an extremely divisive state, and its economy is in a mess....
Read more
Letters

Urbanisation

Sharaqpur is a small town located 30km downstream of River Ravi from Lahore. The town, although small, had a rich heritage and it has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Alarming situation for Sindh

The Indus river known for its massive water flow has now made people worried. Continuous shortage in the Indus river has caused an alarming...

Why suicide is rising in Ghizer and Overall in Baltistan?

Woes of salaried class amidst rising inflation

Society and economic development

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.