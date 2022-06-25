CITY

Imran granted bail in 10 ‘vandalism’ cases

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in 10 vandalism cases linked to the party’s ‘Azadi March’.

The court heard the former premier’s bail plea in 15 cases of vandalism. PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Dr Babar Awan also appeared before the court.

The sessions court judge granted interim bail to Imran till July 6 and ordered him to submit a bond of Rs5,000 in each case. The judge summoned police for the next hearing and asked the officials to bring the records.

Imran obtained interim bail in cases registered in Aabpara Police Station, I-9, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu Police Station, Sihala Police Station, Koral Police Station and Lohi Bhair and others. A total of 15 cases were registered against him in 11 police stations.

Prior pre-arrest bails

Earlier this month, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted the ex-premier transitory, protective bail for three weeks in cases registered against him by the government in light of his ‘Azadi March’.

The high court, while providing pre-arrest bail to Imran, told him that the petitioner was being granted three weeks bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000 but he could always approach the court in case of any problem.

Previous articlePakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 11 more Kashmiris: FO
Next articleEpaper_22-6-25 ISB
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ISLAMABAD

NUST hosts ‘China-Pakistan Belt and Road Transportation and Logistics’ conference

ISLAMABAD: The first China-Pakistan 'Belt and Road' Transportation and Logistics conference was held on Wednesday under the umbrella of Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The forum was...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Heavy pre-monsoon rains improve aquatic life of Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD: The first pre-monsoon rain spell that lashed various parts of the country, not only dropped mercury drastically but also helped improved aquatic life...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Health, nutrition must be part of national uplift agendas: Speakers

ISLAMABAD: The experts on Tuesday underscored that health and nutrition must be the top priority on national development agendas to cope with the future...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Teachers demand higher time scale

ISLAMABAD: Teachers working in educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education have demanded a higher time scale. According to an official source, over 82...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Sacrificial animals start arriving in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Sacrificial animals have started arriving in Rawalpindi division from far-flung areas of the country for sale ahead of Eidul Azha. These animals can be...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Islamabad imposes section 144 to shut markets by 9pm

ISLAMABAD: The capital city administration has imposed section 144 in Islamabad to close the markets by 9:00pm as part of energy conservation plan of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 11 more Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned extra-judicial killing of 11 more Kashmiris in fresh acts of state-sponsored terrorism by the Indian occupation forces in...

Politics on Inflation

Tarin warns of Sri Lanka-like crisis in Pakistan

Secret talks with the TTP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.