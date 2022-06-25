Imran granted bail in 10 ‘vandalism’ cases

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in 10 vandalism cases linked to the party’s ‘Azadi March’.

The court heard the former premier’s bail plea in 15 cases of vandalism. PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Dr Babar Awan also appeared before the court.

The sessions court judge granted interim bail to Imran till July 6 and ordered him to submit a bond of Rs5,000 in each case. The judge summoned police for the next hearing and asked the officials to bring the records.

Imran obtained interim bail in cases registered in Aabpara Police Station, I-9, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu Police Station, Sihala Police Station, Koral Police Station and Lohi Bhair and others. A total of 15 cases were registered against him in 11 police stations.

Prior pre-arrest bails

Earlier this month, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted the ex-premier transitory, protective bail for three weeks in cases registered against him by the government in light of his ‘Azadi March’.

The high court, while providing pre-arrest bail to Imran, told him that the petitioner was being granted three weeks bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000 but he could always approach the court in case of any problem.