Sports

Portuguese star Vieira set for Arsenal move from Porto

By Agencies

LISBON: Portuguese midfield star Fabio Vieira is to join Premier League side Arsenal from Porto for 35 million euros ($37 million) after both clubs had agreed a deal in principle, the selling side said on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who was named player of last year’s Under-21 European Championships despite Portugal losing in the final to Germany, could cost the Gunners up to 40 million euros if he achieves certain targets.

Porto’s statement to the stock market added that he will sign a five year contract with Arsenal.

Vieira played a key role in Porto’s domestic double last season, scoring seven goals and providing 16 assists.

Should the deal be finalised he will become Arsenal’s third signing of the close season.

Arsenal — who finished fifth in the title race last season — secured the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo on Monday.

They also signed American goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add creativity to his side after Arsenal narrowly missed out on a return to the Champions League last season.

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has also been linked with a move to the Emirates.

 

Previous articleSummer Junior Badminton Camp begins in Abbottabad
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Summer Junior Badminton Camp begins in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR: The Junior Summer Badminton Training and Coaching Camp, organised by Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, started at Company Bagh Indoor Hall, Abbottabad...
Read more
Sports

National taekwondo team set for challenges at Asian Championship

KARACHI: The Pakistan Taekwondo team is all set for the formidable challenges at the upcoming 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi, and the...
Read more
Sports

England scores world record ODI score of 498-4 against Netherlands

England hit a world record one-day international score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three men scoring centuries in the...
Read more
Sports

Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’

PALMA: Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal said on Friday he intends to play at Wimbledon but his final decision rests on how his troublesome...
Read more
Sports

Team Karachi clinches Sindh region wrestling contest

HYDERABAD: The Team Karachi on Thursday clinched the Sindh region wrestling competition organized by the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam. The competition was organized as part...
Read more
Sports

Bishop foresees Babar to be greatest white-ball batter of all times

ISLAMABAD: West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator, Ian Bishop, believes that Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam would be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’

PALMA: Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal said on Friday he intends to play at Wimbledon but his final decision rests on how his troublesome...

China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, launched in Shanghai

Drone strike kills 4 PKK fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan: security

Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to rise

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.