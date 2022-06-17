Summer Junior Badminton Camp begins in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR: The Junior Summer Badminton Training and Coaching Camp, organised by Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, started at Company Bagh Indoor Hall, Abbottabad on Friday.

The coaching camp, aimed at training young athletes at the grassroots level by qualified coaches Muhammad Nadeem and Hayat Ullah, will continue till June 24.

International coach Hayat Ullah told the media that the camp for junior badminton enthusiasts was started at the directives of Director General Sports Khalid Khan.

At present, the junior badmintonists were junior champions of Pakistan, he said, adding that the directorate intends to train and prepare these children for senior competitions by improving their physical fitness and skills not only for South Asian Games, but also for the Asian Games and Olympics.

One day, these KP badminton players will be the cause of Pakistan’s pride in the world, he added.

Pakistan U-13 champion Najam Al-Saqib, U-15 Fahad Ahmed, U-17 Zaid Mohammad and other well-known players including Omar, Jahangir, Hasnain, Umar Farooq, are also being trained in the camp through modern approaches and strategies.