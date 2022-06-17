National taekwondo team set for challenges at Asian Championship

KARACHI: The Pakistan Taekwondo team is all set for the formidable challenges at the upcoming 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi, and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022, events are scheduled to begin in South Korea on June 22nd to July 2nd. The team will depart for Korea on June 20th.

The contingent comprises Raja Wasim Ahmed (President PTF) and Omar Saeed (CEO of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation), said a news release on Friday.

The seven-member Kyorugi players are Mazhar Abbas, Hamzah Omar Saeed, Muhammad Iqbal, Haroon Khan and Shahzaib Khan. There are also two Kyorugi female fighters part of the contingent i.e. Fateemaah Tuz Zahraa Khawar and Zoya Sabir. The three-member Poomsae team consists of Muhammad Wasim Jawed, Shahzaib Ahmed, and Flower Zaheer.

The strong Pakistan Taekwondo team will feature in different categories of the events mentioned above. The team officials will attend the ATU Council Meeting and the ATU General Assembly on June 22nd.

The Asian Poomsae Event will begin at Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province on June 23rd while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24th till 27th at Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province, Korea. Besides, the 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships will commence on June 29th and will continue till July 5th at the grand Hoban Gym.

On the other hand, the Poomsae Kukkiwon Coach Master Seongoh Choi (Korea) and three other Poomsae players namely M Waseem Jawed, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Flower Zaheer will continue to attend the training camp in Korea for 15 days. They will be back home on July 17th. Syed Sadaqat Hussain is the team manager while Faisal Nadeem Butt is the trainer. Yousuf Karami of Iran is the Head Coach for Kyorugi Players.

Meanwhile, the team Head and CEO Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Omar Saeed said the team is upbeat and well-prepared for the event and will fare well in these international-level events. They said the team was given hard training and also international exposure ahead of these prestigious Championships in Korea.

PTF President Raja Wasim Ahmed said the federation had arranged a 10-day training camp for these players in Iran in June which was aimed at preparing the players for the upcoming Asian championship in Korea.