Sports

Traditional games kick off in district Haripur

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Traditional Games under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got under way in a colourful ceremony at District Haripur with more than 200 players.

Deputy Director Sports Operations, Jamshed Baloch and RSO Abbottabad Ahmad Zaman graced the occasion as guests. They were accompanied by Chief Coach Shafqatullah, DSO Haripur Faisal Javed and a large number of dignitaries from the area.

Horse Dance, Gatka, Stone Lifting, Bull Race, Dog Rabbit Race, traditional javelin throwing competitions were also part of the Traditional Games being played at Pania Ground.

Arrangements have been made to hold a javelin race at the Jetty Ground. Cash prizes and trophies will be distributed among the winners.

The purpose of the event is to make efforts to keep the traditional games alive throughout the province and it is hoped that such initiatives will further promote the traditional games in these areas.

Previous articlePortuguese star Vieira set for Arsenal move from Porto
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Portuguese star Vieira set for Arsenal move from Porto

LISBON: Portuguese midfield star Fabio Vieira is to join Premier League side Arsenal from Porto for 35 million euros ($37 million) after both clubs...
Read more
Sports

Summer Junior Badminton Camp begins in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR: The Junior Summer Badminton Training and Coaching Camp, organised by Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, started at Company Bagh Indoor Hall, Abbottabad...
Read more
Sports

National taekwondo team set for challenges at Asian Championship

KARACHI: The Pakistan Taekwondo team is all set for the formidable challenges at the upcoming 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi, and the...
Read more
Sports

England scores world record ODI score of 498-4 against Netherlands

England hit a world record one-day international score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three men scoring centuries in the...
Read more
Sports

Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’

PALMA: Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal said on Friday he intends to play at Wimbledon but his final decision rests on how his troublesome...
Read more
Sports

Team Karachi clinches Sindh region wrestling contest

HYDERABAD: The Team Karachi on Thursday clinched the Sindh region wrestling competition organized by the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam. The competition was organized as part...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

England scores world record ODI score of 498-4 against Netherlands

England hit a world record one-day international score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three men scoring centuries in the...

Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’

China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, launched in Shanghai

Drone strike kills 4 PKK fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan: security

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.