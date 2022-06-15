Sports

Engro partners with Federation to launch volleyball development programme

By Staff Report
Pakistani civilians fleeing a military operation in the North Waziristan tribal region play volleyball after arriving in the town of Bannu in the neighbouring Bannu district on June 21, 2014. Pakistani helicopter gunships pounded militant targets in the country's northwest, killing up to 30 rebels, as the number of civilians fleeing an long-awaited offensive there surpassed 300,000. The exodus from the North Waziristan tribal area, on the Afghan border, came after the military launched the assault on militant hideouts in the wake of a Taliban attack on the airport in Karachi that left dozens dead and destroyed a nascent peace process. Civilians have fled into the Pakistani cities of Bannu, Peshawar and Kohat and across the border into Afghanistan. AFP PHOTO/A MAJEED (Photo credit should read A Majeed/AFP via Getty Images)

With a vision to have a broad representation of Pakistan in the Olympic Games, Engro has joined hands with Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) to launch the Engro Volleyball Development Program.

To mark the launch of this program, a signing ceremony and press conference were held at a local hotel in Lahore. The occasion was attended by PVF Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob, PVF President Ch Iftikhar Ahmed, Engro Corporation President and CEO Ghias Khan, Engro Fertilizers VP Manufacturing Syed Shahzad Nabi, and Engro Corporation Head of Marketing and Communications Umber Ansari, among other officials of Engro and the PVF.

As part of the Engro Volleyball Development Program, Engro will assist the PVF in setting up a National Training Camp, including the appointment of qualified foreign coaches.

Regional training camps will also be established at different places in the country to facilitate the local talent for its grooming. These training camps and competitions for the Pakistan national team with a strong foreign team will enable PVF to develop a team of talented athletes who may represent Pakistan in international competitions, such as the Olympics, World Championship, and World League.

Speaking at the press conference, Ghias Khan, President and CEO of Engro Corporation, stated that “our partnership with the Pakistan Volleyball Federation marks a new chapter in the development and promotion of volleyball in the Country. The Pakistan Volleyball Team has shown its mettle time and again and beaten top-ranked teams such as China, Korea, Thailand, India and even Japan. Through the Engro Volleyball Development Program, and access to best-in-class coaches and training practices, we hope the national Pakistan Volleyball Team will cement itself as one of the top teams in the world. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with PVF toward the development of our talented youth, with a view to building Pakistan’s representation in the Olympics.”

Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, added that, “Pakistan Volleyball Federation in collaboration and support of Engro Corporation has planned to develop volleyball at the grass-root level to make it even more popular and spread it in all nook and corners of the country. We have a common dream to take the Pakistan team to World Olympics 2028 in Los Angeles by moving up gradually from Asia to a global level.

On behalf of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, I am extremely grateful to Engro and Mr. Ghias Khan for their generous help and support to this game of the masses.”

Recognizing the positive role of sports in youth development, Engro has always endeavoured to support such initiatives to nurture the future stars of Pakistan. Engro is also actively sponsoring teams and individuals competing in cricket, football, chess, skeet shooting, and golf as well to uplift sports in Pakistan.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Indian forces in occupied Kashmir kill fighter suspected of targetted killing

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in occupied Kashmir killed two fighters on Wednesday, one of them suspected of gunning down a bank manager this month, police...

So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today

Biden to meet with Saudi crown prince despite ‘pariah’ pledge

