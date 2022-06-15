Biden to meet with Saudi crown prince despite ‘pariah’ pledge

GULF SUMMIT

Washington’s desire to improve ties with Gulf monarchies has become more urgent following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which highlighted the relevance of Gulf oil producers as Europe looks to cut its energy dependence on Russia.

The United States is also trying to further isolate Russia over the Ukraine war, urging Gulf states to publicly condemn Moscow, three Western diplomats said. Gulf states have so far tried to maintain what they say is a neutral position, but some Western diplomats view that as siding with Moscow.

Biden will meet with regional leaders including Iraq, Egypt and Jordan in Saudi Arabia as part of a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the White House said. Washington has proposed an agenda that includes regional security, food security, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and energy issues, a Gulf source familiar with the matter said.

In Israel July 13-14, Biden will emphasize the US commitment to the country, which includes billions of dollars in military support. He will hold a virtual summit with the leaders of Israel, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

Biden will also travel to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other leaders to reaffirm his commitment to a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians, the US official said.

The visit will help “integrate Israel into the Middle East,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia has signaled its backing for the so-called Abraham Accords under which the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain forged relations with Israel two years ago. But Riyadh has stopped short of formally recognising neighbouring Israel.