Sports

Skipper Yoshida fires World Cup warning after Japan ‘fell apart’

By AFP
SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Maya Yoshida #5 of Team Japan looks on as he stands for the national anthem prior to the Men's First Round Group A match between Japan and Mexico on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

OSAKA: Captain Maya Yoshida warned Japan they will have no chance at the World Cup if they “fall apart after conceding one goal”, following a sobering 3-0 home defeat to Tunisia.

The four-time Asian champions ended an encouraging run of results on a sour note on Tuesday with a second-half collapse in Osaka.

The experienced Yoshida gifted Tunisia a penalty in the 55th minute and made another defensive howler just over 20 minutes later as the visitors — who are also going to the World Cup — doubled their lead.

A third Tunisian goal in injury time completed a miserable evening for Japan and Yoshida warned a repeat is likely to be fatal in Qatar, with Germany, Spain and Costa Rica their opponents in an ominous Group E this winter.

“We have to learn our lessons from this game. The things we need to address are clear and we need to get to the bottom of them,” said the 33-year-old Sampdoria defender.

“We need to be sure that we know where we can and can’t make mistakes.”

Yoshida said Japan’s game “fell apart” after he scythed down Taha Yassine Khenissi in the box and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane slammed home the penalty.

The Japan captain was again at fault for Tunisia’s second, allowing Youssef Msakni to sneak in and dispossess him before passing to Ferjani Sassi to rifle home.

Substitute Issam Jebali added a late third with Japan stretched, but Yoshida said the game had been lost long before then.

“It’s tiring when you concede a second goal against an opponent like this,” said Yoshida.

“We can’t fall apart after conceding one goal. We can’t forget to dig in when we’re 1-0 down.”

Japan had been buoyant going into the game after beating Paraguay and Ghana 4-1 and losing only 1-0 to Brazil in friendlies, just five months before the World Cup.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu said he was pleased he had increased his “options” after trying out several players and tactics during the four games.

“It’s not just the games, the whole time we have been together has been important,” he said.

Previous articleEpaper_22-6-15 LHR
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan beats Nepal 3-0 in ITF Asia U-12 Team Competition

Pakistan got off to a flying start in the 'ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition-South Asia Zone' as they beat hosts Nepal 3-0...
Read more
Sports

Australia win sudden death battle with Peru for World Cup place

Australia beat Peru in a sudden death penalty shootout on Monday to secure the penultimate free place at the 2022 World Cup finals. The playoff...
Read more
Sports

Barcelona to sport UNHCR logo in place of UNICEF

MADRID: Barcelona have signed a partnership deal with UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, whose logo will feature on the Spanish team's latest shirt...
Read more
Sports

‘King’ Babar Azam wants World Cup glory to fulfil boyhood dreams

KARACHI: High-flying skipper Babar Azam hopes that his extraordinary run-scoring can fire Pakistan to World Cup glory -- and in the process fulfil a...
Read more
Sports

Dokic says nearly took her own life due to mental health struggles

MELBOURNE: Former top 10 tennis player Jelena Dokic nearly took her own life in April during struggles with her mental health, the Australian said...
Read more
Sports

Mayweather to face MMA fighter in Japan exhibition

TOKYO: Newly enshrined Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather will fight Japanese mixed martial arts star Mikuru Asakura in a September exhibition in Japan,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘No enmity or animosity’: Nawaz urges govt to facilitate Musharraf’s return

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday urged his party-led government to facilitate former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's return to...

Palestinians can learn from Irish successes

Is survival possible in contradictions?

Earlier Elections or Civil War?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.