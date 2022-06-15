World

So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today

By The Associated Press
The logo of Microsoft Corp.'s Internet Explorer 9 is displayed on a computer monitor in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. Microsoft released a speedier version of its Internet Explorer browser that adds privacy controls and video features, a bid to regain market share lost to Firefox and Google Inc.'s Chrome. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO: Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture.

As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. The 27-year-old application now joins BlackBerry phones, dial-up modems and Palm Pilots in the dustbin of tech history.

IE’s demise was not a surprise. A year ago, Microsoft said that it was putting an end to Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, pushing users to its Edge browser, which was launched in 2015.

The company made clear then it was time to move on.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, wrote in a May 2021 blog post.

Users marked Explorer’s passing on Twitter, with some referring to it as a “bug-ridden, insecure POS” or the “top browser for installing other browsers.” For others, it was a moment for 90′s nostalgia memes, while The Wall Street Journal quoted a 22-year-old who was sad to see IE go.

Microsoft released the first version of Internet Explorer in 1995, the antediluvian era of web surfing dominated by the first widely popular browser, Netscape Navigator. Its launch signaled the beginning of the end of Navigator: Microsoft went on to tie IE and its ubiquitous Windows operating system together so tightly that many people simply used it by default instead of Navigator.

The Justice Department sued Microsoft in 1997, saying it violated an earlier consent decree by requiring computer makers to use its browser as a condition of using Windows. It eventually agreed to settle the antitrust battle in 2002 over its use of its Windows monopoly to squash competitors.

It also tangled with European regulators who said that tying Internet Explorer to Windows gave it an unfair advantage over rivals such as Mozilla’s Firefox, Opera and Google’s Chrome.

Users, meanwhile, complained that IE was slow, prone to crashing and vulnerable to hacks. IE’s market share, which in the early 2000s was over 90 percent, began to fade as users found more appealing alternatives.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65 percent share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19 percent, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. IE’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4 percent, just ahead of Firefox.

Previous articleEngro partners with Federation to launch volleyball development programme
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Biden to meet with Saudi crown prince despite ‘pariah’ pledge

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a trip to the Middle East in July, in a...
Read more
World

China ‘built world’s largest network infrastructure’ in past decade

China has built the world's largest network infrastructure with advanced technology in the past decade, Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology,...
Read more
World

25pc of Ukraine’s arable land lost to war: Kyiv

Ukraine has lost a quarter of its arable land since Russia's invasion, notably in the south and east, the deputy agriculture minister said Monday...
Read more
World

China rejects competition with US in bilateral talks

China firmly opposes using competition to define its ties with the U.S., senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan...
Read more
World

Joe Biden to visit Middle East, meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will make history next month with a direct flight between Israel and Saudi Arabia where he will meet Crown...
Read more
World

‘How to murder your husband’ writer jailed for life over spouse killing

LOS ANGELES: A US writer who penned a tract entitled "How to Murder Your Husband" was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.