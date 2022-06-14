Opinion

The US, FATF and IMF

And coalition government’s race against time

By Editorial
0
0

Pak-US relations have passed through ups and downs during the last seven decades and more. At one point Pakistan was designated a “Major non-Nato country.” Later during the US fight against the Taliban, common needs kept the two countries close despite mutual doubts and suspicions. More recently, domestic political needs led former PM Imran Khan to accuse the USA of having conspired to overthrow his government, a claim that few outside the PTI were willing to buy. US Ambassador Donald Blome has now signaled Washington’s intention to engage in a robust two-way communication with Pakistan’s government, political parties and civil society. The announcement needs to be welcomed. While Pakistan may not share the US strategic plans for the region, it would be beneficial for Pakistan to maintain friendly relations with the USA as it faces economic challenges.

Pakistan has suffered economically after it was put in the FATF grey list. Grey listing has had adverse impact on foreign direct investment (FDI) and ease of doing business. The country has faced significant GDP losses for being on the list. Since March when the country was again kept on grey list for another four months Islamabad has made significant progress in meeting the conditionalities of the FATF’s action plan. It has also launched a major diplomatic effort to get out of the list. A friendly USA, instead of a hostile one, would be of additional help in passing the FATF’s test

- Advertisement -

Pakistan has withdrawn the bulk of petroleum subsidies. Power and gas regulators have determined an increase of 45-50 percent in electricity and gas rates with effect from July 1. The Finance Ministry has reached a consensus with the IMF on the next fiscal year’s tax proposals and the budget framework. We are told that additional measures will be needed to bring Pakistan’s budget for the year 2022-23 in line with the key objectives of the IMF’s programme. Meanwhile inflation is rising fast.  While Finance Minister Miftah Ismail hopes to take two to three months to control inflation, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen has estimated above 24 percent inflation in coming months. Unless there is a speedy resumption of the IMF programme and the beginning of lending from friendly countries and international financial institutions, the nightmare scenario being painted by PTI’s financial experts could turn out into a reality. It is here that the USA’s help can make things move apace.

Previous articlePunjab Saga
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Punjab Saga

Even the most unproductive of chambers of legislatures in parliamentary democracies, the sort that don’t do any legislation at all, except maybe ratifying presidential...
Read more
Letters

Water shortage in Sindh

Sindh government has woken up to the issue of 40 percent water shortage in the province and requested the federal government to look into...
Read more
Letters

Curbing traffic congestion

Lahore, being the second largest metropolitan of the country, has witnessed an immense increase in its population. According to the last census of 2017,...
Read more
Comment

Missing women

The iron lady Hillary Clinton once exclaimed with ambitious tone” Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” Today, no one...
Read more
Comment

Marital rape

Marital rape remains a taboo subject. The traditional belief says that it is a private matter between husband and a wife and hence it...
Read more
Comment

A treasonous president and a nation in peril

The Congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection began the first of its public hearings yesterday. Each of these is of the highest importance...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Water shortage in Sindh

Sindh government has woken up to the issue of 40 percent water shortage in the province and requested the federal government to look into...

Curbing traffic congestion

Ms Khar to lead Pakistan at FATF plenary meeting

SC not to let anyone overstep constitutional mandate: Justice Bandial

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.