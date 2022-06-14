Opinion

Punjab Saga

It isn’t over

By Editorial
0
0

Even the most unproductive of chambers of legislatures in parliamentary democracies, the sort that don’t do any legislation at all, except maybe ratifying presidential and gubernatorial ordinances, have to do one thing: pass the budget.

Without the finance act of the next fiscal year, money simply runs out. We’re not talking about development programs here, or even the salaries from the current account; we’re talking about running out of even stationery for government offices here.

- Advertisement -

And that is the prospect being faced by Pakistan’s biggest province; more than half of our republic, the twelfth largest nation on the face of the planet had it been an independent country.

The strange tug of war between the two Leagues has ensured that the budget isn’t presented, while those of two other provinces have sailed through their respective houses without incident.

The Other League, of course, has few numbers of its own, but is powered by the erstwhile ruling party of the province. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s decision to put all eggs in the PTI basket was strange enough to cause fissures in his own family, but for what it is worth, the PTI have assured him that the CM slot is his to take. A veteran of Punjab Assembly maneuvering since the 80s, with a famous, ultimately failed uprising against then CM Nawaz Sharif, Elahi has some experience at this whole business.

The kerfuffle seen the other day when the Sharif administration (if the reader is pedantic about the use of the word ‘government’) was an attempt to deprive them of legitimacy. It seemed to work (explaining why the reader is so pedantic now.)

Though, to be fair, the biggest blow to the legitimacy of the N-League in the Punjab was from the court, when it gave its decision regarding the errant PTI legislators.

The grand pantomime playing out in the Punjab isn’t over yet. Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, for what it is worth, has expressed an approval of the idea of a fresh mandate. Perhaps that is the only way out of this mess. That, or either, or both, of the two sides showing some maturity for the province’s sake.

Previous articleHumanitarian aid handed over to Afghan authorities
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Water shortage in Sindh

Sindh government has woken up to the issue of 40 percent water shortage in the province and requested the federal government to look into...
Read more
Letters

Curbing traffic congestion

Lahore, being the second largest metropolitan of the country, has witnessed an immense increase in its population. According to the last census of 2017,...
Read more
Comment

Missing women

The iron lady Hillary Clinton once exclaimed with ambitious tone” Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” Today, no one...
Read more
Comment

Marital rape

Marital rape remains a taboo subject. The traditional belief says that it is a private matter between husband and a wife and hence it...
Read more
Comment

A treasonous president and a nation in peril

The Congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection began the first of its public hearings yesterday. Each of these is of the highest importance...
Read more
Editorials

Talks with TTP

Reports appearing in the media about secret talks between unknown security and military personnel and the TTP in Afghanistan have justifiably raised eyebrows. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Curbing traffic congestion

Lahore, being the second largest metropolitan of the country, has witnessed an immense increase in its population. According to the last census of 2017,...

Ms Khar to lead Pakistan at FATF plenary meeting

SC not to let anyone overstep constitutional mandate: Justice Bandial

Bilawal, Raisi vow promoting economic ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.