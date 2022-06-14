NATIONAL

Humanitarian aid handed over to Afghan authorities

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A truck carrying 15 tons of food items was handed over to Afghan authorities at Zeroline Torkham border.

This tranche of humanitarian assistance was donated by Al-Khidmat Foundation under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

Humanitarian assistance handed over to Afghan authorities. From Pakistan side, Muhammad Shahab, Al-Khidmat Foundation, tehsildar Ghuncha Gul, and from the Afghan side, Qari Sadaqat incharge, Saat Ullah deputy Kamisar, Qari Kamran Khazanadar and Molvi Abdur Rehman security incharge, were present on the occasion.

 

Previous articleEnhancing ties with Pakistan top priority: US envoy
Next articlePunjab Saga
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘No enmity or animosity’: Nawaz urges govt to facilitate Musharraf’s return

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday urged his party-led government to facilitate former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's return to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Enhancing ties with Pakistan top priority: US envoy

ISLAMABAD: New US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said on Tuesday that enhancing ties with Pakistan was his "top priority" and that they wanted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ms Khar to lead Pakistan at FATF plenary meeting

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead the Pakistani delegation at the plenary meeting of Financial Action Task Force...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal, Raisi vow promoting economic ties

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday called on Iranian President Ayatollah Seyyed Ibrahim Ra'isi and ‌vowed to strengthening Tehran-Islamabad relations to help promote economic prosperity...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP gives ‘last chance’ to Imran, Asad to present arguments against fine

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday gave PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party leader Asad Umar a 'last chance' to present...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt-opposition deadlock mars budget session in PA

LAHORE: The deadlock between the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supported by Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

The US, FATF and IMF

Pak-US relations have passed through ups and downs during the last seven decades and more. At one point Pakistan was designated a “Major non-Nato...

Punjab Saga

Humanitarian aid handed over to Afghan authorities

Enhancing ties with Pakistan top priority: US envoy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.