Humanitarian aid handed over to Afghan authorities

ISLAMABAD: A truck carrying 15 tons of food items was handed over to Afghan authorities at Zeroline Torkham border.

This tranche of humanitarian assistance was donated by Al-Khidmat Foundation under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

Humanitarian assistance handed over to Afghan authorities. From Pakistan side, Muhammad Shahab, Al-Khidmat Foundation, tehsildar Ghuncha Gul, and from the Afghan side, Qari Sadaqat incharge, Saat Ullah deputy Kamisar, Qari Kamran Khazanadar and Molvi Abdur Rehman security incharge, were present on the occasion.