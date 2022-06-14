Curbing traffic congestion

Lahore, being the second largest metropolitan of the country, has witnessed an immense increase in its population. According to the last census of 2017, the city’s population was 11.1 million and with an expected increase of 3.23 %, it should be 13.9 million in 2023. These stats make it one of the country’s fastest-growing cities. The main reason in the increase of residents of the city is the escalating number of immigrants from major conurbations of the metropolis.

The capital of Punjab has developed as a business hub of the country and has also grown in all directions but not all development is in compliance with the existing plan of the city. This unplanned expansion and urbanization have made traffic load management and uniformity inflow of traffic a big challenge. According to Excise and Taxation, there are 3.99 million registered vehicles in the city. An increase in per capita income and easy auto financing has made daily commuting machines affordable. This influx of vehicles with an extra addition of daily commuters from adjoining towns and cities is playing its role in traffic congestion.

The highlighted issues call for city re-planning, an effective transport system and infrastructural development. The authorities working on urban development should take the lead in revamping and remodeling the roads especially the main boulevard Gulberg and Ferozepur road as these areas are core economic hubs of the city. The reduction in traffic congestion and smooth dispersal of traffic load requires separate roads or lanes for different types of vehicles to make the traffic flow uniform.

Traffic management can also help reduce the pressing concerns of environmental degradation in the city. Fuel combustion of vehicles is one of the major contributors to deteriorating air quality. Construction of new flyovers, underpasses and expansions of roads especially in the mentioned economic zones is now essential. Although they already have some great masterpieces of engineering which are doing justice to their roles but, the need for infrastructural development is still present and should be addressed at the earliest.

Planned urban development and city expansions are a gateway to the economic development of a country. We are fortunate enough that the current government is working on this framework which is a turning point for the development of the country.

The revamping of infrastructure is also essential because Lahore will have a business district that will emerge as a new economic zone. As it will be functional it would require swift connectivity and easy mobility with other parts of the cities. So, Gulberg and Ferozepur Road require remodeling of roads to provide a paved gateway to the most anticipated business district of Lahore.

ZORAIN HAIDER

LAHORE