K-Electric

By Editor's Mail
It may not even remember, but when K-Electric had taken charge of power distribution in Karachi many, many years ago, it had promised to end loadshedding and ensure uninterrupted power supply. Soon afterwards, it forgot all its promises and for well over a decade it has subjected the financial hub of the country to the worst kind of loadshedding imaginable.
The KE, just like its predecessor, has failed to tackle long-standing issues related to power generation and line losses in transmission and distribution.
The company mints billions of rupees by overbilling the consumers, but it has yet to be held accountable. To add insult to injury, KE has also been carrying out maintenance works in different areas of the city in this oppressive summer heat, causing further prolonged power shutdowns that often last a whole day. The anguish of people unable to go about their daily lives can only be described as traumatic. As a result, people have resorted to buying alternative sources of power-generation, resulting in further expenses incurred on their purchase and maintenance. This provides temporary relief, but is not a solution to the problem.
Does anyone, the government, the KE or the power regulators, have a solution to the problem? Or will the people continue being subjected to power cuts despite being billed for their ‘expected’ usage?
ANWAR HUSSAIN
KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

