Opinion

Human rights violations

By Editor's Mail
0
0

We are a group of academics who are deeply concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan. In the last two months, there has been an alarming rise in human rights violations in Pakistan, including suppression of freedom of speech and making of fake blasphemy cases against political rivals.
We have seen concerning reports in April and May 2022, such as the arrest of political opponents including a female academic, former human rights minister, and outspoken activists, and cases and raids against several prominent TV anchors. These troubling developments violate the minimal requirements of democratic government, fundamental freedoms under the Constitution of Pakistan, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
ASSOCIATE PROF. HARIS AZIZ
AUSTRALIA

- Advertisement -
Previous articleK-Electric
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

K-Electric

It may not even remember, but when K-Electric had taken charge of power distribution in Karachi many, many years ago, it had promised to...
Read more
Comment

Zelenskyy: A Comedian-turned- Fighter-Politician

Earlier to the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine declared war on 24 February 2022, very few of us were knowing Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, popularly famous as...
Read more
Comment

The Environment Crisis

With the latest meteorological reports on the extremity of weather conditions in Pakistan, the magnitude of an imminent climate catastrophe is evident– the unforgiving...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan ‘s rendezvous with the IMF

The federal budget has been announced by the time these lines are being read. With resources at critical level, there is practically no “breaking...
Read more
Editorials

Pleasing IMF without causing an uproar

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented an austerity-driven budget that will cause pain to a large number of people as they pay their gas, electricity...
Read more
Editorials

Mines and minks

The Sappers, as the engineering corps in the armies of the world are affectionately called, proudly boast that they are ‘the first to enter...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Pakistan ‘s rendezvous with the IMF

The federal budget has been announced by the time these lines are being read. With resources at critical level, there is practically no “breaking...

Pleasing IMF without causing an uproar

Mines and minks

PAT calls for countrywide protest on 17th

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.