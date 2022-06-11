NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects ‘arbitrary’ US report on religious freedom

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has rejected Washington’s report on the deteriorating religious freedom in Pakistan, saying that it is an “arbitrary” and “subjective” assessment.

“The inherent problem with such kinds of reports, unilateral in nature, is that they are devoid of the element of constructive engagement,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said during a weekly media briefing.

Such reports often do not fully take into account the ground realities and efforts that are being undertaken by a country, and are not very helpful in advancing this discussion, he added.

“At the same time, we have seen that such reports are invariably lopsided. You can see clearly some double standards in these reports, in terms of the problems of human rights in different countries and different situations, and the way they are portrayed in these reports,” he said.

Pakistan is strongly committed to the respect for human rights which are universal in nature, Ahmad said, adding that it is deeply dedicated to ensuring the respect for human rights and religious freedoms in the country.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has taken a lot of reforms to promote and protect the rights of religious minorities and it continues to engage constructively with all its partners on these matters.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom’s 2022 Annual Report recommended redesignating Pakistan as a “country of particular concern”, and accused it of engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom, as defined by the International Religious Freedom Act.

Monitoring Report

