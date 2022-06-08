CITY

Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Real Estate scams affectees get compensation

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs367 million to affectees of Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Homeland Real Estate and Builders along with Land Acquisition Collector (LAC).

In this connection, a ceremony was held wherein NAB Director Investigation Lahore was the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the NAB director stated that the NAB Lahore has successfully held plea bargain (PB) worth Rs1.5 billion in Toyota Gujranwala Motors case, adding that an amount of Rs1.21 billion has so far been distributed to all the affectees of the scam. Talking about PB in Homeland Real Estate Scandal, he informed that an amount of Rs84.668 million was recovered which is being returned to all affectees of the financial scandal.

He further stated that NAB’s high-ups have chalked out a comprehensive strategy for early recovery of looted money from corrupt and dishonest elements. Under the dynamic supervision of NAB Lahore Director General (DG) Saleem Shahzad, the Regional Bureau has assigned top priority to the cases pertaining to cheating public at large matters to safeguard public interests.

He further talked about the observations summed up regarding cheating public matters that the plunderers usually target certain sections of society as their bait. On the other hand, NAB officers and staff are struggling hard to protect the public investments and interests.

The NAB director also informed that NAB Lahore has recently recovered the biggest-ever PB amount to the tune Rs16 billion, adding that the affectees of that scam will be disbursed with the recovered money soon.

Later, the NAB director gave away cheques worth Rs367 million to 728 affectees who heartedly admired and appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore.

 

 

Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

